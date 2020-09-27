Essential reporting in volatile times.

DELORIS ELOISE MOODY, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at the age of seventy-eight years, seven months and twenty-seven days. She was born January 25, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Elijah and Eloise Howard Saunders. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Moody Sr. Deloris was a member of the First Baptist Church of Huntington, W.Va. She leaves to mourn her passing: three daughters, Annette Moody, Helen Moody and Terri Moody of Huntington, W.Va.; one son, Charles (Teresa) Moody; and three grandchildren. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home with Elder George Scott officiating. Visitation will be at noon. Interment will immediately follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va.

