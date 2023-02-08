DELORIS "JEAN" MAYS of Barboursville died Feb. 2 in The Village of Riverview. Donations are suggested to Steele Memorial United Methodist Church to establish a leaf on The Tree of Life in her memory. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

