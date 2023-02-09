DELORIS "JEAN" MAYS went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at The Village at Riverview surrounded by her family. Jean was born September 24, 1933, in Barboursville to the late John B. Mays Sr. and Laura Rayburn Mays. The youngest of eight children, she was adored by her family. From birth, Jean was deaf, but this did not steal her joy or zeal for life. Jean's greatest enjoyment came from children. A lifelong member of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, she kept the nursery during worship for many years so that parents could attend the service. While Jean had no children of her own, numerous generations of nieces and nephews spent time at Jean's house. If you were lucky, she'd make you a crustless grilled cheese sandwich cut into triangles. She always kept coloring books and crayons on hand and would sit beside you and color for hours. She loved keeping in touch with her "children" and looked forward to their visits. Jean was always eager to share their latest accomplishments and most recent photographs. These photos were proudly displayed in her home, which was her pride and joy. Jean was an avid card sender and a steadfast prayer warrior. One of the last images taken of her, showed her with eyes closed and hands clasped in precious prayer. She was not ashamed of the Lord or His provisions. When Jean left this earth, she was met at the Pearly Gates by sisters Louise Kelly, Virginia Call, Gladys Yeager, Pearl Huddleston, and Irene Burks, and brother John B. Mays Jr. She is survived by Joan Mays Gross, her sister, who dedicated her life to ensuring Jean's well-being. There were many generations of nieces and nephews who were privileged to assist with her care. Especially close are nieces Karen (Paul) Turman and Penny (Ed) Lombard of Barboursville, W.Va., and Valerie (Tom) Yeager of Jacksonville, Fla. Among her closest of the next generations of nieces and nephews are Teresa (Robert) Blake, Laura Blake and Lee Blake of Barboursville, Christine (Kevin) Priddy and Livia Priddy of Lexington, Ky., and Hunter Yeager of Jacksonville, Fla. The family is grateful for the care and friendship over the last few years at The Village at Riverview. Those wishing to remember Jean can donate to Steele Memorial United Methodist Church to establish a leaf on The Tree of Life in Jean's memory. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Greg Markins. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
