DELORIS M. JOHNSON, 83, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away June 14, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Andre Price officiating. Burial will be in Swann Cemetery. She was born June 25, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Orval and Mary Sowards McDonald. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Johnson and her son, Jeff Johnson. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Matthew Watson of Barboursville; grandchildren Katie Watson, Sarah Coffelt and Samuel Johnson; and great-grandchildren Kiley Coffelt and Savanna Johnson. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, PO Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709 or Barboursville Baptist Church, PO Box 291, Barboursville, 25504. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

