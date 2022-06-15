DELORIS M. JOHNSON, 83, of Barboursville died June 14. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. June 17 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Swann Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Huntington, PO Box 464, Huntington, 25709 or Barboursville Baptist Church, PO Box 291, Barboursville, 25504

