DELORIS RAE DAY, 80 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was born August 29, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ray Juster and Tennessee Jenkins Holton. She was also preceded in death by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Erma and Paul David Donohoe and Pauline and Frank Smith. She was a retired assistant manager from the Social Security Administration. She was a former member of Eighteenth Street United Baptist Church and Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church and was currently a member of Harmony United Methodist Church. Survivors include a daughter, Michelle Carter of Huntington; a son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Amanda Day of Huntington; three grandchildren, Trey Carter, Alaina Day, and Christian Day; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Encompass Health and the Hospice House of Huntington for the care and kindness they provided to our mom. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Rev. Weston Cremeans officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you