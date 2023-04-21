DELORIS RAE DAY, 80 of Huntington, mother of Michelle Carter and Matthew Day, died April 18 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She retired from the Social Security Administration. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. April 23 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before service Sunday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

