DELPHIA MAE WELLS, 77, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Heritage Center. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Blankenship officiating. Interment will follow in Bowen Cemetery. Delphia was born August 11, 1944, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Ernie Davis and the late Rosie Crum Davis Bloss. She was a member of the Waverly Road Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Arnold Wells; two daughters, Lisa D. Wells and Rose Ann Wells; son-in-law, Steve Ellis; two brothers and four sisters. She is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, James O. Wells (Sherry), David R. Wells (Stephanie) and Mark A. Wells; two daughters and one son-in-law, Kimberly Jane Moore (Bruce) and Bertha Marie Ellis; and a granddaughter who was raised and loved as a daughter, Amanda Hayton; nine grandchildren, Melissa Watson, Jeremy Moore, Heather Porter, Jessica Ellis, Leslie Scarberry, Jamie Wells, Justin Begil, Sarah Washington and Jessica Pleasant; and 18 great-grandchildren. Friends may call two hours prior to the service Monday, March 28, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you