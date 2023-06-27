DELSIE LEOTA BALL NEAL, 94, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on June 23, 2023. She was born June 25, 1928, a daughter of the late Otta Ball and Elizabeth Francis Nicholas Ball. She is also preceded in death by five brothers, Elmer, Hubert, Raymond, Arlie "Bill", Cecil Ball and two sisters, Leona Ball Vititoe and Opal Ball Wooten. She married on March the 5th of 1945 to Walter V. Neal who preceded her in death. Delsie was a lifelong housewife and a representative of Avon throughout the Milton and surrounding community for many years. Delsie has one surviving son, Danny Neal; grandson Davy Neal; step-granddaughter Deanna Boggs of Parkersburg, W.Va., and a step- great-granddaughter, Tia Boggs and a step- great-grandson, Michael Boggs. Delsie was a lifelong member of Good Hope Baptist Church on Kilgore Creek Road in Milton. A memorial service will be conducted at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton with Pastor Jerry Losh officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.timememory.com/wallace.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Naming rights approved for Marshall baseball field, clubhouse
- Donnelly returns to Marshall baseball staff
- Actress Joyce DeWitt featured in new music video from The Davisson Brothers Band
- Marshall board approves Campus Development Master Plan, new leadership
- Huntington Symphony Orchestra to turn Barboursville Park into a disco party
- Marshall soccer is the subject of new comedy skits by English director
- Taevion Kinsey signs free agent deal with Utah Jazz
- Farmers market opens to serve Fairfield neighborhood
- Plenty of activities planned to celebrate Fourth of July
- Blatt named WV state superintendent of schools
Collections
- Photos: Don't Tread on Us Festival at Harris Riverfront Park
- Photos: 2nd annual Loud & Proud event
- Photos: Marshall baseball stadium
- Photos: MSAC football 7 on 7 scrimmage
- Photos: Picnic with the Pops, Symphonique 54 Disco Spectacular
- Photos: A.D. Lewis Community Center Pool opens for the season
- Photos: Huntington High football practice with Independence
- Photos: 304 Basketball Day Camp
- Photos: Longest Day of Play celebration
- Photos: Huntington Kids Camp fun day