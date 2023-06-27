The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Delsie Leota Ball Neal
DELSIE LEOTA BALL NEAL, 94, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on June 23, 2023. She was born June 25, 1928, a daughter of the late Otta Ball and Elizabeth Francis Nicholas Ball. She is also preceded in death by five brothers, Elmer, Hubert, Raymond, Arlie "Bill", Cecil Ball and two sisters, Leona Ball Vititoe and Opal Ball Wooten. She married on March the 5th of 1945 to Walter V. Neal who preceded her in death. Delsie was a lifelong housewife and a representative of Avon throughout the Milton and surrounding community for many years. Delsie has one surviving son, Danny Neal; grandson Davy Neal; step-granddaughter Deanna Boggs of Parkersburg, W.Va., and a step- great-granddaughter, Tia Boggs and a step- great-grandson, Michael Boggs. Delsie was a lifelong member of Good Hope Baptist Church on Kilgore Creek Road in Milton. A memorial service will be conducted at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton with Pastor Jerry Losh officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.timememory.com/wallace.

