DEMPSEY RAY SOVINE, 95, of Culloden, died Dec. 9. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 14 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. A procession will leave at noon for a 12:30 p.m. graveside service at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
