DENIS RILEY GILLIAM, 73, of Harts, W.Va., husband of Willa Thompson Gilliam, died Oct. 3 at his daughter's home in South Point, Ohio. He was a retired coal miner and construction worker. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Oct. 7 at Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial in Toney-Ferrell Cemetery, Big Ugly, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.

