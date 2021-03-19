Beloved son, DENNIS CLINTON “D.C.” ASHWORTH II, 37, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at his residence. He was born October 26, 1983, in Huntington, W.Va., graduated Wayne High School in 2002 and attended Smith Memorial United Methodist Church. He was a supervisor in his family’s business and most recently conducted surveys in the telemarketing industry. Preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents, Alvie and Mary Ashworth; and his maternal grandmother, Geraldine Warnick. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Rhonda (Cliff) King of South Point, Ohio; his father, Dennis Ashworth of Kenova; maternal grandfather, Edwin Warnick of Huntington; his dear son, Trey Ashworth of Huntington; two sisters, Sally (Shane) Nelson of Huntington and Rachel (Jason) Rardon of Catlettsburg, Ky.; three nephews, Braden Brenneman, Ethan Rardon and Shane Nelson II; one niece, Brooklyn Nelson; and a host of family and friends too numerous to mention. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tim A. for all your support and care. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, with Pastor Tom Baisden officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Huntington Comprehensive Treatment Center or Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc. Family Service Counseling.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you