On 6 December 2020, United States Air Force Technical Sergeant (Ret) Dennis E. Heck died at the age of 51 after losing an intense battle with colon cancer. Dennis is survived by Joy, his wife of 29 years; their three daughters, Brenna, Desiree and Jayden; his loving grandson, Dakotah; his father, Eddie, and mother, Jo; and sister, Denise. Dennis was born in Huntington and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, fishing, sightseeing and riding his motorcycle. Dennis was a Gulf War veteran who served his country honorably for 22 years. Throughout his 22 years of service, Dennis served tours of duty in and was deployed to numerous countries in the Voice Network System career field, also known as the “Wire Dogs.” Dennis was a loving father and husband who was dedicated to ensuring his family was provided for at all times. Dennis was also a great friend and co-worker who always tried to help others. Dennis was buried at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery on 16 December at 12:30 p.m. with full Military Honors.
