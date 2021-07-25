DENNIS LEON TRIPLETT, of Branchland, W.Va., born February 4, 1951, passed away July 21, 2021, at the age of Seventy years, Five months and Seventeen days. He was the son of the late Elmer Triplett and Ella Mae (Sis) Lucas Triplett. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Roger (Rocco) Triplett and John Triplett; special uncle and aunt, Dillard and Dee Lucas, with whom he made his home for many years. Dennis was a retired Coal Miner from Pittston Coal Co. in Logan County, W.Va., a member of UMWA and a lifelong NRA member. Dennis was a very caring and selfless man. He is survived by two brothers, Eddie Triplett of West Hamlin, W.Va., and Mark Triplett of Branchland, W.Va.; one sister, Gloria Ruth Triplett of Ranger, W.Va.; special family members, Robin Scites, Todd Lucas, Jamie Lucas, Joey (Selena) Lucas, Jodi (Lee and Tucker) Pennington, Megan Scites-Withrow (Aaron), Austin (Shayla and Mallory) Lucas, Jamie Neal Lucas, Tylor Lucas, Rielly Lucas, Brodee Lucas, Laney Lucas; and a host of family and friends who dearly loved him. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, at Lucas Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va., with Rev. Bobby Burns officiating. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.

