DENNIS ROY COOPER, 80 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. He was born June 22, 1941, in Lincoln County, W.Va., the son of the late Roy Robert and Martha Catherine Linville Cooper. He retired from Hurricane High School after teaching math and science for more than 38 years. He was a graduate of Harts High School and earned a Bachelor's and Master's Degree from Marshall University. He was a longtime member of Olive Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Leo (Judy) Cooper and Merrill Cooper; brother-in-law, Ron Harbour; and son-in-law, Christian David St. John. He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-three years, Rosie Ellen Hager Cooper of Huntington, W.Va.; three children, Sandra R. St. John of Huntington, W.Va., Gary Lee Cooper of Huntington, W.Va., and Regina Ann Cooper of Barboursville, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Dorothy Hager Cooper; sisters, Betty (David) Poston, Eloise (Jim) Parsley, Agnes (Joseph) Cheuvront, Pauline (Sherrill) Porter, Deborah (Robert) Mounts and Margretta Harbour; brothers, Denver (Arbutus) Cooper, Buddy (Jamie) Cooper; two grandchildren, Kayla Marie Adkins and Tiffany Nicole Ramey (Ethan); three great-grandchildren, Jason Edward Brooks, Caleb Adam Ramey, Joshua Richard Ramey, and due in January, Isabella Rose Ramey. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, W.Va., near Barboursville, with Pastor Doug Spurlock and Pastor Gordon Rutherford officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton, W.Va. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. service time Wednesday at the mortuary. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you