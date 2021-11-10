DENNY J. CRUISE, 91, of Huntington, formerly of Milton, husband of Annabelle Cruise, died Nov. 7 at Woodlands Retirement Community. He was retired from Jefferds Corporation. Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Friday at Milton Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Huntington City Mission or Little Victories Animal Rescue.

