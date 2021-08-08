DENVER LEE THOMPSON, 79, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Friday, August 6, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. Denver was born March 5, 1942, in Wayne County, a son of the late Clyde E. and Mabel Moler Thompson. He was a 1960 graduate of C-K High School. For over 20 years, Denver was a truck driver for Economy Foods. Denver had also been employed by Kenova Box Company for many years. He was a member of the First Independent Missionary Baptist Church since 1964, where he taught the Adult Bible Class. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one brother, Darrell Thompson; sister-in-law, Linda Thompson; and a sister, Dovetta Ruth Thompson. Survivors include one sister, Ellen Carol Caldwell; one brother and sister-in-law, Carlos and Mary Ruth Thompson; four nieces, Lisa (Bernie) Watts, Karen (Derrick) Allen, Carla (Jerry) Spence and Dovetta (Kevin) Adkins; three nephews, Jimmy Thompson, Brian (Cleta) Thompson and Timothy Thompson; and several great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews. He is also survived by his favorite cat, Copper. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at The First Independent Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Zach Johnson and Brother Jimmy Thompson officiating. Visitation will be two hours before the service at the church. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

