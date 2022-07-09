Derek Anthony Hutchinson
DEREK ANTHONY HUTCHINSON, 38, of Milton went to be with the Lord July 3, 2022. He was born on March 13, 1984, in Cabell County, W.Va., son of Barbara Norris and Ralph Hutchinson. He is survived by his mother and father; stepfather Matthew Norris; one sister, Tia Queen; grandmother Betty Clagg "Lu"; and dear friends Richie Johnson and Tyler Cardwell. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers Duke Clagg and Alva Hutchinson; and his grandmother, Dorothy Hutchinson. He was a great baseball player. He graduated from Cabell Midland where he played baseball and was in the FFA. He received the Promise Scholarship where he attended Marshall University. He enjoyed archaeology, astrology, treasure hunting, drawing, painting, baseball, hunting, and collecting. He worked with his father in the family business. He was loved deeply by his family. The family will have a private service. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

