DERICK LEE NIDA, 64, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. He was born on October 3, 1957, in Cabell County, W.Va., a son of the late Herman W. Nida and Vetura E. Bills Nida.
He was a retired carpenter and his hobbies included working on Fords and motorcycles.
Survivors include his children, Derick L. Nida Jr., Nathan Nida and Trista Layman; several grandchildren; two brothers, Steve (Peggy) Nida of Barboursville, W.Va., and Stacy (Natasha) Nida of Salt Rock, W.Va.; three sisters, Greta Good of Cross Lanes, W.Va., Vaunda (Randall) Ryder of Milton, W.Va., and Deana (Andy) Kincade of Proctorville, Ohio. He was dearly loved by his brothers and sisters. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and first cousins.
Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Rev. John Gilkerson officiating. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
