DESTINY KAY SMITH of Huntington, W.Va., went to her Heavenly Home, Monday, May 9, 2022, at the age of seventeen years, six months, and eight days. She was born November 1, 2004, to Jamie Lynn Puskas and Joshua Lee Smith. Destiny was a kind, caring person with a compassionate spirit. In her short seventeen years, she left behind some big memories. In addition to her parents, she is also survived by her stepfather Mike Slash; two brothers, Michael and Jordan Slash; nanny Brenda Puskas, grandmother Sandy Petrie; great-grandmother Elaine Puskas; one uncle, Chris Puskas, one aunt, Kelly Puskas; and four cousins, Kalab Puskas, Kobe Puskas, Alexis Puskas and Chase Puskas. A funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. The family will welcome visitors from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
