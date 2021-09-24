DEWANDA SANDERS, 88, of Wayne, widow of Clarence Sanders, died Sept. 21 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at Sanders Cemetery, Nestlow, W.Va. The use of masks and social distancing are requested. A procession to Sanders Cemetery will leave Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, at 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you