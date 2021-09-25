DEWANDA SANDERS, 88, of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Ky. She was married to Clarence Sanders for 63 years, prior to his death in 2014. Wanda was a Christian for many years and was the oldest member of Wayne Community Church. She was born October 27, 1932, at Branchland, W.Va., a daughter of the late Roy and Jessie McComas. In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by eight siblings, Russell McComas, Ossie McComas, Roy McComas Jr., Ruth Clay, Deloris Davis, Hal McComas, Anna Lee McComas and William McComas. Survivors include two sons, Butch (Lois) Sanders and Bobby (Bev) Sanders, five grandchildren, Kandas (Chuck) Siegler, Tiffany (Matt) Morrison, Aaron Sanders, Stacey (Shawn) Wells, Stephanie (Eric) Adkins, and great-grandchildren, Toryn Morrison, Jakeb and Samuel Wells. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and loving friends. Due to family concerns regarding COVID-19, a graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Sanders Cemetery, Nestlow, W.Va., by Pastor Randy Osburn. The use of masks and social distancing are requested. A procession to Sanders Cemetery will leave Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, at 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

