Dewey Jobe Jr.

DEWEY "June" JOBE JR., of Salt Rock, W.Va., born July 28, 1926 passed away Oct. 21, 2022 and is finally walking hand in hand with his loving spouse and soulmate of 69 years, Frances "Tom" Gue Jobe. Preceded in death by his parents, Lovie Mae (Gill) Jobe and Dewey Jobe; seven siblings: Nellie Scott, Buster Jobe, Don Jobe, JoAnn Jobe, Ron Jobe, Sandra "Cricket" Chapman, and Sue Scheibelhood. He is survived by children, Anita (Ronald) Adkins; son Richard Michael Jobe (Teresa Lewis); grandchildren, Nathaniel (Michelle) Adkins, Erin Lewis (Bobby Gay) and Tracy (Jamy) McClanahan; great grandchildren: Sam Adkins, Ashley (Greg) Smith, Ethan Rinehart, Quentin Rinehart; and other loving nieces, nephews, and many family members. June joined the labor force at the early age of 16, working for the War effort in Newport News, Va., in the shipyard building ships and carriers. He then joined the Navy in 1944, where he completed boot camp in Sampson, N.Y., had medical training in Bainbridge, Md., and served as a Pharmacist's Mate Third Class in Norfolk, Va. He was honorably discharged in July 1946, earning the American Area medal and Victory WW2 medal. After the Navy he was employed by C&O railroad as a track and line installer. Next, he gained full-time employment at Houdaille Industries in Huntington, W.Va. He was a production supervisor until retirement 30 plus years later. Many family and friends still have chromed items he often gifted. Following retirement he was a man of many ventures. He was a business owner in Salt Rock, both running a used furniture store with his brother Ron and a greenhouse with Atchley Childers. He was a farmer, taking care of his tobacco fields, hay fields, and Limousine cattle. This is how his grandchildren knew him and have fond memories of riding with him on his John Deere tractor. A special thank you to Gina Dial and niece, Sharon Black, for serving as longtime, loving caregivers. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, by Elder Steve Eplin. Burial will be in Gill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
