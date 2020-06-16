Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


DEWEY RAYMOND WATTS went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 14, 2020, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. He was born April 9, 1935, in Wayne County, West Virginia, a son of the late Dewey and Dorothy Carey Watts. He was a retired maintenance worker at the Muskogee, Oklahoma, Veterans Medical Center. He was a member of Union Missionary Baptist Church and  of the Proctorville Masonic Lodge #550 F&AM and he was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James Dewey Watts and one brother, Danny Roger Watts. Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Marilyn Morgan Watts; one brother, Monk Watts (Connie); three sisters, Doris Casteele, Donna (Joe) Holt, Della C. Trautwein; several nieces and nephews, including special nephews Matt Watts and Jack Trautwein, and special friends Sam Hazelett and Jack Frye. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington, W.Va., by Pastor Greg Page. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Flowers are appreciated; however, contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.