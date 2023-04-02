DIANA CAROL HATTON, 74, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away after a long illness on March 29, 2023. She is survived by her husband, Charles Hatton; son and daughter-in-law, Charlie and Ally Hatton; mother-in-law, Vieva Bias; sisters-in-law, Donna Moore and Debby Wellman; as well as numerous other family members and friends. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services. Memorial donations in her name may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

