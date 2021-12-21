DIANA JEAN SHULL, 70, of Milton, W.Va., passed away December 18, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born October 25, 1951, in Barboursville, W.Va., a daughter of the late James F. Landis and Clara Jean Knight Landis. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Roy Landis, and two nieces, Stacey Marie Smith and Cari Rochelle Smith. She is survived by two sons, Lonnie James Hatfield (Suzanne Chapman) and Anthony Wayne Hatfield (Kristina); one sister, Cathy Smith; one brother, James Landis; beloved daughter-in-law, Sandra Hatfield; grandchildren, Jackie Kuhn (Chris Cooper), Jeremy Hatfield (Mariah Smith), Sean Roush, Shelby Hatfield, Paige Hatfield, Sammy Hatfield and Avery Hatfield; four great-grandchildren, Jasalyn Cooper, Wayden Hatfield, Mason Cooper and Sawyer Hanley; and her beloved dog, Roscoe. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Minister Jeffery Landis. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

