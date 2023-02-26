DIANA KAY McCREERY, 80 of Crown City, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, widow of Charles Clayton McCreery, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023, at her daughter's home in Dickson, Tenn. She was born February 4, 1943, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Mary Bandy Vickers. Diana had a son, Eddy D. McCreery, precede her in death, as well as several brothers and a sister. Diana had a love for her animals, both dogs and cats, and enjoyed her time working on the farm. She was retired from a glass factory, working in quality control. Survivors include her four children, Terry A. McCreery (Lori) of Sharpsburg, Ga., Tanya Thomas (Tony) of Mount Juliet, Tenn., Freddy McCreery (Ginger) of Wilson, N.C.., and Shannon Williams (Kregg) of Dickson, Tenn.; two brothers, Billy Vickers Jr., of Phoenix, Ariz., and Jackie B. Vickers; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Graveside service will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Monday, February 27, 2023, at the White Chapel Mausoleum with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Friends may visit family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. A procession will leave Chapman's Mortuary at 1 p.m. Monday. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you