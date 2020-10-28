Essential reporting in volatile times.

DIANA LYNN BARTRAM, 56, of Jasper, Marion County, Tenn., passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at her home. She was born in Virginia on May 4, 1964, the daughter of John and Barbara Mauck. She graduated from Barboursville High School, 1982, in Cabell County, W.Va. She was employed at Walmart Supercenter in Kimball, Tenn. Diana loved working in her multiple flower beds and sitting on the front porch bird watching, and she had a big heart for animals. She is preceded in death by her father and stepmom, John “Buddy” and Sue Mauck. She is survived by her mother, Barbara Boyd Close, and her brother, Steve Mauck. The family will have a memorial service in the home at a later date. Arrangements are by Rogers Funeral of Jasper, 21 East 5th St., Jasper, TN 37343 (423-942-2682).

