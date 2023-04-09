DIANE CALLICOAT, 48, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Ohio State University Hospital. She was born June 23, 1974 in West Palm Beach, Fla., to the late Lewis and Rose Ann (Tulock) Sarvas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a niece, Jennifer Sarvas and mother-in-law, Jean Callicoat. She is survived by her husband, Brian Callicoat; two daughters, Briana Ross (Robert) and Izabella Callicoat; one son, Jacob Callicoat (Cheyenne); three grandchildren, Mady, Jeremyah and Sophia; one brother, Joe Sarvas (Robbyn); two sisters, Debbie Anderson (Ray), Donna Sarvas (David); several special nieces and nephews; special friends, Heather Ehrlich (Paul) and Little Smith. There will be a funeral service held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow at Miller Cemetery in Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
