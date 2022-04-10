DIANE NORRIS, daughter of the late Helen Rebecca Holland Norris and William Harold Norris, passed away at the age of 71 on April 1, 2022, at Lakeland Regional Hospital in Lakeland, Florida. A native of Huntington, West Virginia, Diane was born on November 30, 1950, graduated from Vinson High School in 1969 and later attended Marshall University. She retired from American Red Cross Blood Services after a thirty-four-year career, serving in both the Huntington location and the Washington, D.C., Headquarters. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Ronnie, a sister, Billie, and longtime companion, Linda Taylor. She leaves behind two brothers, Michael Norris (Becky) of Hardeeville, South Carolina, and Gary Norris (Donna) of Huntington, West Virginia. Also surviving are two nieces, Jill Hill and Leigh Frye, two nephews, Michael Norris and Ryan Norris, and longtime companion, Barbara Hall. In addition, she leaves behind a special former colleague and friend, Beth Lloyd of Oak Hill, Ohio. She loved playing board games and golf with her friends in both Huntington and Lakeland until lung cancer rendered her unable to play. Diane chose cremation, and her ashes will be interred at Dock’s Creek Cemetery in Kenova, West Virginia, at a later date. There will be no memorial service, as was her request.

