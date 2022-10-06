DIANN FRASHER, 73 of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away at her home in the presence of her loving sister on Sunday morning, October 2, 2022. She was born May 22, 1949, in rural Wayne County to her late parents Frank and Alma Frasher. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Charlie and Ethel Frasher and Dillard and Nancy Margaret Dyer. Diann made her commitment to our Lord Jesus Christ many years ago and was a member of Echo United Baptist Church where she was baptized behind the church in Twelve Pole Creek. She is survived by her devoted sister, Judy Rakes who had the honor and privilege of loving and being loved by Diann for a lifetime. She is also survived by her niece, Whitney Watts and her children, Abby, Tyson and Delaney; along with her nephew Garrett Rakes and his son, Lucas. Diann lived a life of service as a teacher and counselor to the students of Wayne County. Her life was a full, happy one among family and friends. She could help you make a dress or mend a broken heart and most definitely had your back. She was fierce and strong, and fought valiantly against an unbeatable foe by the name of Alzheimer's. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Elder Tommy Damron. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day; and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing. II Timothy 4:7-9
