DIXIE LEE ADKINS, 84, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 16, 2021. She was born January 17, 1936, in Nebraska, a daughter of the late Jennings and Margaret Osburn. Dixie retired from St. Mary’s Hospital admitting office and was a member of Norway Avenue Church of Christ. Dixie leaves behind her husband, Glen Ray Adkins; three children, Steven Ray Adkins (Kim Roseberry) of Ashland, Ky., Beth (Larry) Rowse of Lewes, Del., Theresa (Dale) Rogers of Wake Forest, N.C.; five grandchildren; niece, Kelly Stone; and a host of friends and church family. Dixie often brought a smile to the face of others when sharing stories accompanied by her contagious laughter and when making her famous fudge recipe. Dixie selflessly donated her body to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine for the advancement of science. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

