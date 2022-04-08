DOLLY MAXINE BLAKELY, 90, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. She was born July 27, 1931, at Beech Bottom, W.Va., a daughter of the late Cecil and Blanche Evans. Two sons, Bob Blakely and Alan Blakely, also preceded her in death. Dolly was a graduate of Vinson High School and Marshall University. She was retired from the Federal Corrections Bureau as a financial manager and a member of the Lavalette United Methodist Church. Survivors include one son, Eric Blakely of Lavalette; one daughter, Pam (Carlos) Cyrus of Huntington; five grandchildren, including grandson Seth Stender; and several great-grandchildren, including Blakely Stender, who always made her smile. Honoring her request, private burial will be held at the Berry Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the church or the church food pantry.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you