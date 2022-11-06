Dolores Ann Hayes Foose

DOLORES ANN "TOODLE" HAYES FOOSE, 86, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 in Huntington. Funeral Liturgy will be at noon Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2015 Adams Ave., Huntington, with Father Shaji Thomas. Rite of Committal will follow in Highland Cemetery. The family will receive their friends from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the church. She was the wife of Francis Foose for sixty-two years. Dolores was born June 9. 1936, in Ironton, Ohio, daughter of the late Harry E. and Thelma Nance Hayes. She was a 1954 graduate of Vinson High School, where she was class valedictorian. Dolores earned her Bachelor of Education at Marshall University in 1959. She began her teaching career in the Toledo Public Schools and later taught English for more than twenty years at Westmoreland Middle School in Huntington. Sacred Heart Catholic Church was a vital part of her life where she sang in choir, was a member of St. Anne's Circle, helped prepare meals, knitted with parishioners and taught Sunday school if needed. Dolores was a dedicated member of the Kappa Delta Pi teacher sorority and the Westmoreland Quilt Club, where she and Francis worked together to create many beautiful quilts that are cherished by family and friends. Dolores found the greatest delight in her family. In addition to her husband, Dolores is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Dr. Jeanne and Michael James of Kansas City, Mo. and Beverly and Tom Sauvageot of Huntington; two sons and daughters-in-law, Patrick and Tina Foose of Dayton, Ohio, and Gary and Eva Foose of Fort Thomas, Ky.; eleven grandchildren: Daniel Foose and Andrew Foose of Dayton, Ohio, Maybeth James of Cleveland, Ohio, Claire James of Kansas City, Mo., John James of Oxford, Ohio, Holly (McKinley) Conrad of Barboursville, Olivia Sauvageot of Huntington, Katherine Sauvageot of Morgantown, W.Va., Anna Foose and Martin Foose of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Thomas Foose of Fort Thomas, Ky.; a great-granddaughter, Phoebe Conrad of Barboursville; a sister, Joyce Hayes Cleveland of Proctorville, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews and individuals fortunate to have been in her circle of friends. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family. Condolences may be posted on the Reger Funeral Home website, www.regerfuneralhome.com. If desired, donations may be made in her memory to Hospice of Huntington, Box 464, Huntington, W.Va. 25709; or The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 West 10th Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43210.
