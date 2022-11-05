DOLORES FOOSE, 86 of Huntington, wife of Frances Foose, died Nov. 2 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired teacher. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at noon Nov. 7 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at Highland Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation two hours before service at the church. Arrangements are being directed by Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
