DOLORES JEAN ASHWORTH, (“Dee”), 84, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor C.J. Adkins of Westmoreland Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Dee was born August 29, 1937, in Denton, Maryland, the daughter of the late Aubrey C. Bryant and Georgia Bryant. She retired from AT&T Bell South, and was a member of Westmoreland Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Dallas G. Ashworth; three brothers, Robert Bryant, Charles Bryant and Paul Bryant. Survivors include her brother, Richard Bryant (wife Sherri); brother-in-law, Loui Ashworth (wife Rita); and three sisters-in-law, Frances Bryant, Garnet Bryant and Phyllis York. Dee had a combined 11 nieces and nephews. Friends may join a visitation from noon until service time on Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you