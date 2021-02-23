DOLORES JEFFERIES RADER died at home on February 16, 2021. Born in Charleston, W.Va., on January 19, 1932, she was a daughter of Joseph and Juanita Jefferies. She was a graduate of St. Albans High School class of 1949 and worked at various banks before retirement. Dolores moved to Milton with her husband more than thirty-five years ago to start a pharmacy. Dolores was a talented potter and created many original pieces. Her creations have been displayed and sold at Tamarack. Former Gov. Jay Rockefeller chose some of her pottery to take along with him on a trade trip to Japan. She was also an artist, dollmaker and quilter and shared many of her beautiful creations with family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Rader, and sister, Darris Light. Left to cherish her memory is son, Joseph Stowers of Cross Lanes; sister, Dorothy McGraw of St. Albans; and several nieces and great-nieces and nephews. Due to coronavirus, there will be no service at this time. A memorial service will be planned later. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Little Victories Animal Rescue, 3589 Wire Branch Road, Ona, WV 25545, or to your favorite charity. Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro, is assisting Dolores’ family, and you may send condolences to www.cookefuneralhome.com.

