DON CARROLL BRADSHAW, 91, of Huntington, W.Va., husband of 66 years of Peggy Sheets Bradshaw, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside funeral rites will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. He was the owner of Blue Chip Recycling, a veteran of the United State Marine Corps and a member of First Baptist Church Ceredo. He was born April 26, 1929, in Verdunville, W.Va., the son of the late Willard and Alice Thompson Bradshaw. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Kimberly D. Bradshaw and Kelly A. Bradshaw. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until noon at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House and the family wishes to thank the staff at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House for their care. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.