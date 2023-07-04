The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

DON CRUM, 83, of Huntington, husband of Sue Wilson Crum, died July 1 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was a retired long haul truck driver. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. July 5 at the Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service Wednesday at the church. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington is assisting with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.

