DON EUGENE "J.R." PIKE JR., 44, of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. He was born March 9, 1978, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Barbara Ann Scarberry Pike and the late Don Eugene Pike Sr. In addition to his mother, he is survived by the love of his life, Jessica Gue-Pike and by one son, Tyler Jordan Pike; one sister, Becky Fulton; one brother, Dale Scarberry; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Rev. John Gue officiating. Burial will follow in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland. Friends may visit one hour prior to service on Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you