DON FRANCIS “DONNIE” STEPHENS II, 75, of Culloden, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice West, South Charleston. He was a son of the late Don and Inez Burcham Stephens. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Frances King and Nora Jean McCallister. He is survived by sister, Katherine and her husband Charles Danford; niece, Bonnie Adkins, and nephews, Joseph McCallister and Charles W. Danford Jr. Donnie thoroughly enjoyed watching Marshall University, Teays Valley Christian Varsity, Teays Valley Christian Prep Team and Huntington Prep basketball. He went to every game when he was able to attend. Donnie was a Christian by faith and has now entered the Kingdom with our Father, the Creator, and family who have preceded him. There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Kanawha HospiceCare. The family greatly appreciates the loving care they gave to Donnie. You may share memories of Donnie by visiting his tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com. Cremation arrangements were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston, WV 25303.
