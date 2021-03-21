DON KINGERY, 47, of New Port Richey, Florida, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Huntington. He was born April 24, 1973, in Cabell County, West Virginia, the son of the late Henry “Butch” Kingery and Kathy Walker Kingery Adkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by twin sisters, Nina and Lena Adkins. He is survived by three brothers, Michael Adkins, Eric and Marshall Kingery; and one sister, Norma Kingery. Don had many aunts, cousins and nephews that loved him dearly: Betty Anderson (Benny), Helen Phillips, Crystal Montoya (Pablo), Amanda Anderson, Misty Anderson, Denise Beheler, Brandy Cornell, Russell Adkins, Joseph, Luis, Stephen Montoya, and many more; as well as special friends: Michelle Pentecost, Torey Ellis, Fernanado, Lena and Baby Ella, and Kim Henry. Don is deeply loved and greatly missed, always and forever. His humble nature and ability to extend love and forgiveness to all was a shining example to those around him that will never be forgotten. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. There will be no services at this time per Don’s request. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

