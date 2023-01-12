DON NASH of Barboursville, born on June 22, 1956, in Aberdeen, Md., passed away on January 8, 2023, in Barboursville, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his father, Normal Albert "Buzzy" Nash. Don is survived by his mother, Norma Nash, and his family, including his son Scott Nash, daughter-in-law Dr. Jenny Nash, and granddaughter Shelly Nash, as well as his three siblings, Rocky Nash (Anise), Mary Alice Yingling (Dr. Kevin Yingling), and Paul Adam Nash (Sarah Beth). He had a large extended family of loved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Don graduated from Barboursville High School in 1974 and Marshall University. He had a deep love for nature and the outdoors and was knowledgeable about the plants and animals of his home state of West Virginia. Don had a large lifelong friend group whom he considered family, including Dave Scites, Steve Lattin, Tim Clay, Mark Qualls, Pete Samoskey, Jeff Doss, Mark Schweitzer, Marvin Huffman, Richard Flavin, Rick Collins, Bart Adkins and many others. Visitation for Don will be held at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawsuit filed against Cabell BOE, employees for negligence against HHS student
- The Grill on Third brings upscale dining downtown
- Mother of teenager hit and killed by off-duty deputy confronts sheriff
- Mark Edward Maddox
- Laney Hudson
- Shawn Neal
- Lisa Carol Blizzard
- Bill Gates touts nuclear development during energy-focused conversation in Charleston
- Cook wins Toughman opener despite light training
- Hill new football coach at Huntington St. Joe
Collections
- Photos: 35th annual The Original Toughman Contest, Saturday
- Photos: 35th annual The Original Toughman Contest, Friday
- Photos: Marshall students begin 2023 spring semester
- Photos: Girls basketball, Huntington High vs. Parkersburg
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Gallia Academy, boys basketball
- Photos: Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina, men's basketball
- Photos: 2022 year in review by Ryan Fischer
- Photos: The Watchman Charity Auction
- Photos: Marshall vs. James Madison, women's basketball
- Photos: Girls high school basketball, Ironton vs. Wayne