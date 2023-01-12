DON NASH of Barboursville, born on June 22, 1956, in Aberdeen, Md., passed away on January 8, 2023, in Barboursville, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his father, Normal Albert "Buzzy" Nash. Don is survived by his mother, Norma Nash, and his family, including his son Scott Nash, daughter-in-law Dr. Jenny Nash, and granddaughter Shelly Nash, as well as his three siblings, Rocky Nash (Anise), Mary Alice Yingling (Dr. Kevin Yingling), and Paul Adam Nash (Sarah Beth). He had a large extended family of loved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Don graduated from Barboursville High School in 1974 and Marshall University. He had a deep love for nature and the outdoors and was knowledgeable about the plants and animals of his home state of West Virginia. Don had a large lifelong friend group whom he considered family, including Dave Scites, Steve Lattin, Tim Clay, Mark Qualls, Pete Samoskey, Jeff Doss, Mark Schweitzer, Marvin Huffman, Richard Flavin, Rick Collins, Bart Adkins and many others. Visitation for Don will be held at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

