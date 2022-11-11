DON PHILLIP HOLDEN, a.k.a. Dr. Don, 90 of Johnson City, Tenn., died November 6, 2022, at the Lakebridge Nursing Home under the care of Hospice, in Johnson City, Ten.
Don was born in Charleston, W.Va. He moved to Charles Town, W.Va., in 1946 and graduated Charles Town High School in 1950. He received his bachelor's degree in business management from West Virginia University, his Master Degree, Master of Aerospace Operations Management, from University of Southern California and his Doctorate Degree (Ph. D.) in Business (Finance), from University of Nebraska.
He married Catherine Louise Price "Bunny" of Charles Town, W.Va., in 1953 in Anchorage, Territory of Alaska. They have one child, Karen Holdren. Don and Bunny enjoyed 69 years married in a wonderful, God-blessed, and loving relationship as man and wife and as best friends.
Don joined the U.S. Air Force in 1950 and spent 23 years on active duty. Together He and Bunny traveled all over the Far East, Alaska, Hawaii and Europe as a military family.
Don is survived by his loving wife and daughter, Karen.
He is a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Scottish Rite and the Temple of Shriners in Omaha, Nebraska. He is a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. He completed and earned Diamonds (1991), Diamonds Grading (1992) and Colored Stones (1993) certificates from the Gemological Institute of America.
After a career in the U.S. Air Force his career path changed several times. For several years he directed a home for teenage troubled girls and led it through the process of becoming an accredited psychological institution. Then he spent a couple of years as Director of Development for St. Mary's College, Omaha, Neb., and after that he began a career that would satisfy him for the next 24 years. He became a college professor. Initially teaching introductory courses in computers, he eventually settled into the field of finance where he taught at Bellevue College and University of Nebraska at Omaha in Omaha, Neb.; West Virginia University, Morgantown, W.Va.; East Tennessee State University, Johnson City, Tenn. and Marshall University, Huntington, W.Va., where he developed and taught on-line (Web-based) Finance courses and programs. He finally retired January 1, 2000. He and his family returned to Johnson City where they settled down to a less mobile life style.
Don was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Johnson City.
He is preceded in death by parents Dorothea Holdren (stepmother) and Clifford J. Holdren Sr., father; his brother, Paul T. Holdren; his sister Lois A. Wishard, and brother, Clifford J. "Kip" Holdren Jr.
Surviving Don are his wife since March 15, 1953, Catherine "Bunny" Price Holdren; daughter Karen Louise Holdren; brother Dr. Rev. W. Ray Holdren of Lexington, Ky.; sister Margaret Ouinto of Florida, sisters-in-law Patricia Price and Betty Price Brown, both of Winchester, Va.; sister-in-law Jean Holdren of Charlottesville, Va.; sister-in-law Carol Holdren of Florida; many close friends from the CHS class of 1950 and many loving nephews and nieces.
Friends will be received 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home, 310 S. Fairfax Blvd., Ranson, W.Va.
There will be a Full Military Honors Funeral.
Graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at the Edge Hill Cemetery, 604 Hunter St., Charles Town, W.Va.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
WILLIAM JERRY BIRD, 77 of Hurricane, W.Va., died Nov. 7. Funeral service will be at noon Nov…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.