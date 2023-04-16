Donald C. Burck
SYSTEM

DONALD C. BURCK, 76 of Huntington passed away Wednesday morning, April 5, 2023, at his home. His death was preceded by a long illness.

He is survived by his wife, Rose Mary Everett Burck; a son, Bradley C. Burck and his wife Cari; a daughter, Jodi Burck Dodd and her husband, Simon; four grandchildren, Elijah Dodd, Isaac Dodd, Scout Burck, Ossie Burck; and one surviving brother, Kenneth A. Burck of Phoenix, Ariz.

