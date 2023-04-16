DONALD C. BURCK, 76 of Huntington passed away Wednesday morning, April 5, 2023, at his home. His death was preceded by a long illness.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Mary Everett Burck; a son, Bradley C. Burck and his wife Cari; a daughter, Jodi Burck Dodd and her husband, Simon; four grandchildren, Elijah Dodd, Isaac Dodd, Scout Burck, Ossie Burck; and one surviving brother, Kenneth A. Burck of Phoenix, Ariz.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Albany, Oregon, for thirty years and a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church for twelve years. He owned and operated Burst's Candies in Corvallis, Oregon for 35 years. Burck moved with his wife from Oregon to Huntington, West Virginia, to be near family.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 22, with Pastor Bill Blankenship officiating. The service will be at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church in the youth building, third floor, at 11 a.m. with lunch following. Expressions of sympathy may be made to this orphanage: Forever Changed International, 19215 SE 34th Street, Suite 106-387, Camas, WA 98607. www.ForeverChangedInternational.org. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
