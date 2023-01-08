DONALD CHAPMAN, 81 of Venice, Fla., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Venice. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Beard Mortuary, Huntington, W.Va. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton, W.Va., with military graveside rites conducted by American Legion Post No. 93 of Kenova, W.Va. He was born June 29, 1941, at Barboursville, W.Va., a son of the late Hicel Darius and Mary Algeo Chapman. Donald retired from CSX Railroad and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Lou Morris and Dorothy Mae Bowyer. Survivors include a daughter, Nikki Simmons and husband Delbert of Jonesborough, Tenn.; and a son, Greg Chapman and wife Shawn of Henrico, Va.; two grandsons, Dalton Simmons and Cameron Chapman; and one great-granddaughter, Ella Simmons. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, January 9, 2023, at Beard Mortuary, Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you