DONALD EARL JOHNSON, 87, of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away January 3, 2023. He was born January 1, 1936, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Norman Woodrow and Lula Mae Allen Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his sister Lorraine Odessa Wysong and grandson Stephen Matthew Graham. He is survived by one daughter, Donna Graham and her fiancé Curtis Finney; neighbor and "daughter" Regina Parsons (Forrest) and their children Randal Shelton, Jessica Lindsey, and Madison Parsons; nieces Barbara Smith (Charlie) and Wanda Wysong and her son Shaun Wysong; one granddaughter, Shelby Lynn Graham; four great-grandchildren, Aiden Graham, Gavin, Leim, and Walker Graham; special friends Lotus Cantaberry and David Cooke. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, January 9, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

