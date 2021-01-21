DONALD ELSWORTH HENDERSON, 87, of Dover, Fla., formerly of Huntington, husband of Sally Nelson Henderson, died Jan. 13 in the James A. Haylee VA Hospital, Tampa, Fla. He retired as an inspector at the former INCO plant. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Jan. 25 at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Donations may be given to the Gideons for the purchase of Bibles. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

