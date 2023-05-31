Donald Eugene Holley
DONALD EUGENE HOLLEY, 61 of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 27, 2023. He was born June 24, 1961, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Emory and Sylvia Jenkins Holley. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Amber Wilson Holley; three daughters, Kimberly Garretson, Amy Baird and Jessie Holley; four sons, Todd Glover and his wife, Kristal, Tyler Holley, Alex Holley and Jackson Holley; six siblings, Emma Dyer (Elmer), Jackie Holley (Beverly), David Holley (Wanda), Terry Holley, Mary Lou Sigler (Daniel) and Michael Holley; six grandchildren, Brayden, Kallee, Rylyn, Olivia, Ellie and his princess Mary-Alice; and Brutus, his loving puppy. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Minister Danny Evans officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Donald would want everyone to wear what he always wore. He would say "don't dress up for me."

