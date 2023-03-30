DONALD EUGENE YELEY, 63 of Branchland, W.Va., passed away March 27, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Jason Salmons. Burial will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park. He was born August 24, 1959, in Gallipolis, Ohio, a son of the late Shirley Jeffers and Delores Stevens Hill. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister, Patricia Jeffers. Donald loved to fish and hunt, and his grandchildren were very special to him. He is survived by one daughter, Kristen Ash (Jesse); one son, Daniel Smith (Brooke); two stepdaughters, Alisha Parsons and Britney Parsons; two sisters, Connie Cochran (David) and Brenda Wolfe; two brothers, Michael Jeffers and Scott Yeley; and four grandchildren, Jesse Ash Jr., Aleah Ash, Daniel Smith and Chloe Smith. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wallace Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
